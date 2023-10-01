SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October

The following information was released by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide higher monthly household benefits to over 300,000 Louisiana households beginning October 1, 2023, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) cost-of-living adjustment for Federal Fiscal Year 2024.

To address the impact of inflation on SNAP recipients’ benefits, the USDA annually adjusts SNAP monthly allotments in accordance with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) trends, as rising costs can potentially lead to a decline in the ability to afford vital, nutritious foods essential to health and well-being.

For Fiscal Year 2024, maximum monthly food allotments will see an increase according to household size. For example, the maximum benefit for a single-member household will rise from $281 to $291 per month. Meanwhile, a household of three will experience an increase from $740 to $766 per month.

Household Size Oct. 1, 2021 Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 1, 2023 1 $250 $281 $291 2 $459 $516 $535 3 $658 $740 $766 4 $835 $939 $973 5 $992 $1,116 $1,155 6 $1,190 $1,339 $1,386 7 $1,316 $1,480 $1,532 8 $1,504 $1,691 $1,751 Each additional person +$188 +$211 +$219

The minimum monthly allotment remains at $23.

These changes are expected to impact those with little to no income who are currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

Income Thresholds and Deductions Adjusted

Changes in income thresholds and deductions will also lead to an increase in monthly benefits for some SNAP households starting October 1, 2023.

Income eligibility standards, tied to inflation and the federal poverty level, are being adjusted, with increased gross and net monthly income limits for households. A single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,580 (up $107), and a net monthly income limit of $1215 (up $82), while a single-person Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2,430 (up $165). A household of three, on the other hand, will be limited to a gross monthly income of $2,694 (up $199) and a net monthly income of $2,072 (up $152), with a BBCE household having a gross monthly income limit of $4,144 (up $305). A household is considered a BBCE household if they qualify for non-cash benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or State maintenance of effort (MOE) funded assistance.

Household Size Max Gross Monthly Eligibility Standard 130% Poverty Max Gross Monthly Eligibility Standard 200% Poverty Max Net Monthly Eligibility Standard 100% Poverty 1 $1,580 $2,430 $1,215 2 $2,137 $3,287 $1,644 3 $2,694 $4,144 $2,072 4 $3,250 $5,000 $2,500 5 $3,807 $5,857 $2,929 6 $4,364 $6,714 $3,357 7 $4,921 $7,570 $3,785 8 $5,478 $8,427 $4,214 Each additional person +$557 +$857 +$429

The resource limit for qualifying households with at least one person aged 60 or older or disabled remains at $4,250. For all other eligible households, it remains at $2,750.

Additionally, the monthly standard deduction has risen by $5 to $198, and the shelter cap has increased to $672, up by $48. Households where all members are homeless and have qualifying shelter expenses can now receive a shelter deduction of $179.66, up from the previous $166.81.

For more information about SNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/snap.

