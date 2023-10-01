Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sherrif’s Office said a man who suffers from Alzheimer’s went missing Saturday night, September 30.

According to EBRSO, Joseph Kinchen, 74, was last seen walking from a business on Cortana Place toward Tom Drive in Baton Rouge around 10:15 p.m.

Deputies said that when Kinchen was last seen, he was wearing an orange shirt and black pants with white stripes on the legs. Kinchen is about 5-foot-11, weighs about 180 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes, according to EBRSO.

Kinchen suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes, authorities said.

Anyone with information that can help find Kinchen is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office by calling the numbers (225) 389-5000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.