LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU vs. Ole Miss(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OXFORD, MS. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU falls in a nailbiter over No. 20 Ole Miss 55-49 on Saturday, September 30.

This was a thriller with both teams combining for almost 100 points and over 1,200 yards of offense.

QB Jayden Daniels threw 4 touchdowns for over 400 yards and no interceptions, while also running for over 100 yards with a rushing touchdown.

LSU will be back on the road taking on the Missouri Tigers in Missouri on Saturday, October 7.

Kick off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

