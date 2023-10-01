Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 1.

The Tigers are ranked No. 23 after losing 49-55 to Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 1:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Washington State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Utah
  19. Duke
  20. Kentucky
  21. Missouri
  22. Tennessee
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville

The Tigers will travel to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

Latest News

LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss
LSU LBs Whit and West Weeks are making an impact for the Tigers.
Whit & West Weeks making impact for the Tigers
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck
Tiger Stadium is one of the most iconic college football venues.
How the LSU grounds crew prepares Tiger Stadium for gameday
Tiger Stadium.
How the LSU grounds crew prepares Tiger Stadium for gameday