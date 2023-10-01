LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 1.

The Tigers are ranked No. 23 after losing 49-55 to Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 1:

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Missouri Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville

The Tigers will travel to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

