LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Early this morning, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 429 near Denham Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 42-year-old Steven Thomas of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed that Thomas was driving a 2010 Nissan Maxima headed west on LA 429. For reasons still being investigated, the Nissan exited the roadway to the right, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Thomas was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle. Thomas succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was taken from Thomas and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

