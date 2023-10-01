Facebook
Firefighters investigate case of arson at vacant home on Eaton Street

Firefighters are investigating a case of arson at a vacant home that happened on Saturday, September 30.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating a case of arson at a vacant home that happened on Saturday, September 30.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the home on Eaton Street off Choctaw Drive just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from the home. They then entered the home and discovered flames in the living room.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

A fire investigator was called out and determined that arson was the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information that can help authorities find the person responsible is urged to contact BRFD investigators by calling the number (225) 389-2050 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

