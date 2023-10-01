Facebook
Deputies seek help to find missing man with dementia

Paul Pearson
Paul Pearson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Paul Pearson, 55, was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 1, on Bluebonnet Boulevard near World Ministry Avenue.

When Pearson was last seen, he was wearing a blue and white striped polo style shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance Shoes, deputies said. They added that he has a medium build, is 6-foot-6, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Deputies said that Pearson has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information that can help deputies find Pearson is asked to contact deputies by calling the number (225) 389-5000.

