BREC to host multiple Halloween events throughout month of October

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The people at BREC have multiple Halloween events planned for the entire family throughout the month of October.

BREC officials said they wanted to offer someone for people of all ages and interests.

The following is a list of Halloween events that BREC has planned:

BREC’s Boovie in the Park: Enjoy your favorite Halloween flicks at the Independence Park Theatre and Cultural Center lawn on Saturday, October 7. The day of family fun entertainment begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to wear costumes and bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Friday Fright Night: Guests are invited to come out to Forest Community Park on Friday, October 13, to enjoy outdoor showings of the cult classics Scream and Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. The screening will last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is free, but you must be 18 years or older to attend. There will also be pre-show entertainment from Queens of Louisiana, cocktails, food trucks, and more.

Bluebonnet Swamp’s Haunted Hikes: Members of the public can enjoy a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses on Friday, October 13; Friday, October 20; and Friday, October 27; at the Bluebonnet Swamp. The trail opens at 6 p.m. on each day. Organizers said the public will learn about snakes, insects, rats, and other creepy critters.

BREC’s Trick or Treat: Art Unleashed: Get into the spirit of Halloween with your four-legged friend on Friday, October 20, at Forest Community Park. This event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature local art and pet vendors, activities for kids and dogs, and the annual dog costume contest.

Boo at the Zoo: The public can enjoy a family-friendly Halloween trick-or-treating extravaganza at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on October 21-22 and again on October 28-29 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day. Participants are encouraged to wear their best costumes. Children ages 12 and under will get a pre-filled treat bag as they leave the zoo.

There are also several other Halloween events being planned by BREC for the month of October. Click here to learn more.

