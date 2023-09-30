Facebook
'Multiple deaths,' ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

