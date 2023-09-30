Last day of September will feel like summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you catch a glimpse of the Super Harvest Moon? Over the last two nights, it was big and bright in the night sky.

As for this weekend, more unseasonably hot weather is expected. Today, we’ll close out the month of September with near record highs, near 95 under mainly sunny skies. Sunday’s forecast looks almost identical to Saturday’s. The college football forecast looks nice, with LSU going on the road to Ole Miss, where mainly clear and dry conditions will persist.

As for Southern, the weather looks good at Arkansas-Pine Bluff for their 4 p.m. kickoff.

Locally, not much rain will be seen for the next seven days. We will see generally less than a quarter inch in that period.

In the extended forecast, the next decent chance of rain will be Thursday into Friday, as we could have the first significant cold front of the season!

