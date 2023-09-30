Hundreds of criminal cases put at risk after the arrests of four BRPD officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said hundreds of criminal cases could be jeopardized after the arrest of four Baton Rouge Police officers accused of misconduct and excessive force.

“We’re talking several hundreds of cases over the years that these folks would’ve been involved in,” said Moore.

Moore said his office is unsure how many cases will be affected, but he believes it will be hundreds or possibly more. To put things into perspective, Moore said the average officer can handle up to 400 cases a year.

“What we’re going to have to do is go through every case, one at a time individually to determine what role if any either one of the four officers played in that case, and can we prove that case without that officer, or was that officer even needed,” said Moore.

Corp. Douglas Chustz, Depuy Chief Troy Lawrence, Sr., Corp. Todd Thomas, and Sgt. Jesse Barcelona were arrested on multiple charges, including malfeasance, theft, and obstruction.

According to BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, he launched an investigation into the four officers after getting a tip about the arrest of a man in September of 2020.

The officers are accused of using excessive force during a strip-search and attempting to destroy body camera video evidence.

Moore said his office will have to postpone any open cases the officers are tied to that are coming up in the next few weeks, and possibly request outside counsel.

“Is there a way we can hire a special prosecutor, which would take funds from the city-parish to do that, so that we can properly investigate and determine whether we have prosecutable cases, how many, and what extent that will be,” said Moore.

Moore said the process could take months to review, or possibly longer.

“I think we’re going to need extra personnel to review all these cases and be fair to all parties, including the officers,” said Moore.

