Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Flu shot event being held at Baton Rouge General clinic

(KEYC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A flu shot event is being hosted by the Baton Rouge General on Saturday, September 30.

The event will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at one of the Baton Rouge General’s clinics in Mid City Baton Rouge. The clinic is located at 5353 Florida Boulevard.

Organizers said the flu shot event is free with most insurance. Non-insurance payment options are also available.

Anyone ages three and above is welcome to attend the event and receive a flu shot. You must bring a valid photo ID and an insurance card.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can schedule an appointment ahead of time by calling the number (225) 367-4558.

According to the Baton Rouge General, members of the public are encouraged to get an annual flu vaccine by the end of October. Pregnant women, people over the age of 65, and children under the age of five are most at risk for an infection.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB, Essential Credit Union host ‘Fall Food Drive’
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

Brain
YOUR HEALTH: Brain connection: ADHD & Alzheimer’s link?
Could ADHD and Alzheimer's actually be linked? The answer could help save minds and memories.
YOUR HEALTH: Brain connection: ADHD & Alzheimer’s link?
Health Headlines: Silents signs of a heart attack
YOUR HEALTH: Unveiling the silent signs of heart attacks
There are many silent warning signs for heart attacks that could make the difference between...
YOUR HEALTH: Unveiling the silent signs of heart attacks