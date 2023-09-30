Facebook
Firefighters investigate case of arson at vacant home on Paige Street

Paige Street arson
Paige Street arson(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating a case of arson that happened at a Baton Rouge home on the morning of Saturday, September 30.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the vacant home on Paige Street near Kissel Street around 2:20 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire and saw light smoke coming from the home. Crews entered the home and then spotted a mattress on fire on the floor.

The fire was extinguished before it could cause major damage to the home. According to BRFD, the flames were out in less than 30 minutes.

Based on evidence at the scene of the fire, investigators said they were able to determine that the fire was set on purpose.

Anyone with information that can help authorities make an arrest is urged to contact BRFD investigators by calling (225) 389-2050 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

