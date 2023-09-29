Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Brain connection: ADHD & Alzheimer’s link?

Brain
Brain(Biogen / YouTube)
By Marsha Lewis, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - More than 6.5 million people are living with Alzheimer’s in the United States. More than 6 million children have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. One is usually diagnosed later in life, and the other is diagnosed earlier. But could the two actually be linked? The answer could help save minds and memories.

Alzheimer’s and ADHD affect different generations and have different diagnoses, but they have surprisingly similar symptoms.

“There were instances that we, kind of, thought were senior moments and they were happening way too often,” said Jim Burnham about his wife, Jane, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Like, your brain wants to shut down and it doesn’t want to take in any more information,” said Emma Krabbe, who was diagnosed with ADHD.

Symptoms of ADHD range from carelessness to a lack of focus and forgetfulness. For Alzheimer’s, it’s poor judgment, a lack of focus, and of course, memory loss. Now, a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is looking at a possible link between the two.

“We found that, in fact, the people that have a higher genetic probability to have a ADHD and also have the pathology of Alzheimer in the brain,” explained Dr. Tharick Pascoal, a UPMC psychiatrist.

The study is the first to tie the genetic risk of ADHD to the chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease. By calculating each person’s ADHD PRS, or polygenic risk score, and matching it with that patient’s signs of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers were able to show that the higher the PRS score, the greater the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

Researchers are planning larger, more comprehensive studies, including more research to determine whether interventions to correct ADHD can influence the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in the future.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Carolyn Kuehn
EBRSO: Missing woman with dementia found

Latest News

Health Headlines: Silents signs of a heart attack
YOUR HEALTH: Unveiling the silent signs of heart attacks
There are many silent warning signs for heart attacks that could make the difference between...
YOUR HEALTH: Unveiling the silent signs of heart attacks
The ‘mitral clip’ transforming heart surgery
YOUR HEALTH: Mitral clip transforms heart surgery
A team of cardiologists at Swedish Medical Center is leading the way in a minimally invasive...
YOUR HEALTH: Mitral clip transforms heart surgery