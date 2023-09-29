WAFB Fall Food Drive helping families facing food insecurity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is asking for your help to make sure no one in our community goes hungry. Tracy Lowery is just one of the many people who are helping fill their shelves.

“Feeding families is what it’s all about,” said Lowery. “It’s not about us all the time, it’s about helping somebody else and with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, it goes a long way.”

Being a mom herself, Lowery understands the struggles families are facing right now.

“Everything is high. It’s doubled, tripled, you know. Food is high, gas is high,” said Lowery. “Sometimes you don’t have enough money to even get food for your family.”

Inflation is what President of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank Mike Manning said is their biggest challenge.

“Fuel costs are skyrocketing, food costs are skyrocketing and for us to be able to provide the food and distribute it, those are the two biggest costs for us,” said Manning.

Recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics show that food prices rose 4.3% since last year, meaning more neighbors are in need. But your donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is helping families in 11 parishes put food on the table.

Manning said they’re seeing more people need food assistance this year than before.

“It’s really an increasing challenge for those who are right at that borderline of being able to make it every day and as prices continue to increase it creates more problems for them and reduces their ability to put food on the table,” said Manning.

Lowery is happy to play a small role in helping families stay fed.

“Being able to help someone else is a blessing, trust me,” said Lowery. “Being a helper is a good thing to do.”

If you’d still like to donate, you can drop off non-perishable food items at the food bank.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.