Summer-like heat lingers into first days of October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected in our weather this weekend as unusually warm temperatures remain in place. The mornings won’t be bad, with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, but that is still above normal for the time of year. But afternoon highs will continue to run well above normal, generally topping out in the mid-90s. The only silver lining is that humidity will trend slightly lower over the next few days. No rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

If you’re heading to Live After Five or high school football tonight, no weather issues are expected. It will be a rather warm early evening, but things should get more comfortable as sunset approaches.

Live After Five (WAFB)

1st Week of October

High pressure will dominate through at least the first half of the week, resulting in a continuation of above-normal temperatures and dry weather. I’ve got the forecast rain-free through Wednesday, with highs continuing to top out in the low 90s.

WPC Precipitation Forecast (WAFB)

Taste of Fall Late Next Week

Model guidance continues to hint at a potential cold front late next week that could deliver our first true taste of fall. However, there has been considerable variability from model run to model run on the timing and extent of the cool-down. For now, I’ve got a modest cool down in the forecast late next week into the following weekend, with some potential that temperatures could trend a little cooler than shown.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina continue to spin in close proximity to each other over the Atlantic this morning. The small distance between the two storms makes for a complicated and challenging forecast but suffice to say that neither appears to be a threat to the mainland U.S. at this point.

Tropical Storm Philippe (WAFB)

Tropical Storm Rina (WAFB)

