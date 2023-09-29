Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Five of the high school football season in Louisiana, and teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas are starting to hit their stride.
Thursday:
|MATCH UP
|SCORE
|Mentorship vs. Madison Prep
|0-50
|Belaire vs. Walker
|0-51
|Livonia vs. East Feliciana
|8-42
|East Ascension vs. De La Salle
|44-7
|Glen Oaks vs. Parkview
|6-56
|Haynes Academy vs. Jewel Sumner
|0-52
Friday:
|MATCH UP
|SCORE
|Northside vs. Catholic B.R.
|Zachary vs. West Monroe
|Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic
|Hahnville vs. East St. John
|Port Allen vs. U-High
|West Feliciana vs. Istrouma
|Rummel vs. Scotlandville
|Westminster CL at North Iberville
|St. Thomas More vs. Denham Springs
|Central Private vs. Springfield
|McKinley vs. Tara
|Plaquemine vs. St. Michael
|Broadmoor vs. Brusly
|Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. White Castle
|JFK vs. Live Oak
|Southern Lab vs. Dunham
|Capitol vs. Central B.R.
|Slaughter C.C. vs. Northeast
|Woodlawn B.R. vs. St. James
|Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic
|Jefferson Rise Charter vs. St. Amant
|Centerville vs. Ascension Chrisitan
|Amite vs. Kentwood
|Archbishop Hannan vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
|Houma Christian vs. St. John
|Riverdale vs. Albany
|Collegiate B.R. vs. Baker
|Donaldsonville vs. Sarah Reed
|Ascension Episcopal vs. West St. John
|Independence vs. Delhi
|Thrive Academy vs. Berwick
|East Iberville vs. Pine
|Assumption vs. Morgan City
|Ponchatoula vs. Northshore
|South Lafourche vs. Lutcher
|E.D. White vs. Thibodaux
|St. Paul vs. Hammond
|Country Day vs. Riverside
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.