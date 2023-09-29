Facebook
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Five of the high school football season in Louisiana, and teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas are starting to hit their stride.

Thursday:

MATCH UPSCORE
Mentorship vs. Madison Prep0-50
Belaire vs. Walker0-51
Livonia vs. East Feliciana8-42
East Ascension vs. De La Salle44-7
Glen Oaks vs. Parkview6-56
Haynes Academy vs. Jewel Sumner0-52

Friday:

MATCH UPSCORE
Northside vs. Catholic B.R.
Zachary vs. West Monroe
Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic
Hahnville vs. East St. John
Port Allen vs. U-High
West Feliciana vs. Istrouma
Rummel vs. Scotlandville
Westminster CL at North Iberville
St. Thomas More vs. Denham Springs
Central Private vs. Springfield
McKinley vs. Tara
Plaquemine vs. St. Michael
Broadmoor vs. Brusly
Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. White Castle
JFK vs. Live Oak
Southern Lab vs. Dunham
Capitol vs. Central B.R.
Slaughter C.C. vs. Northeast
Woodlawn B.R. vs. St. James
Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic
Jefferson Rise Charter vs. St. Amant
Centerville vs. Ascension Chrisitan
Amite vs. Kentwood
Archbishop Hannan vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Houma Christian vs. St. John
Riverdale vs. Albany
Collegiate B.R. vs. Baker
Donaldsonville vs. Sarah Reed
Ascension Episcopal vs. West St. John
Independence vs. Delhi
Thrive Academy vs. Berwick
East Iberville vs. Pine
Assumption vs. Morgan City
Ponchatoula vs. Northshore
South Lafourche vs. Lutcher
E.D. White vs. Thibodaux
St. Paul vs. Hammond
Country Day vs. Riverside

