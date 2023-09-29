Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week Five of the high school football season in Louisiana, and teams in the Capital Region and surrounding areas are starting to hit their stride.

Thursday :

MATCH UP SCORE Mentorship vs. Madison Prep 0-50 Belaire vs. Walker 0-51 Livonia vs. East Feliciana 8-42 East Ascension vs. De La Salle 44-7 Glen Oaks vs. Parkview 6-56 Haynes Academy vs. Jewel Sumner 0-52

Friday :

MATCH UP SCORE Northside vs. Catholic B.R. Zachary vs. West Monroe Vandebilt Catholic vs. St. Charles Catholic Hahnville vs. East St. John Port Allen vs. U-High West Feliciana vs. Istrouma Rummel vs. Scotlandville Westminster CL at North Iberville St. Thomas More vs. Denham Springs Central Private vs. Springfield McKinley vs. Tara Plaquemine vs. St. Michael Broadmoor vs. Brusly Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. White Castle JFK vs. Live Oak Southern Lab vs. Dunham Capitol vs. Central B.R. Slaughter C.C. vs. Northeast Woodlawn B.R. vs. St. James Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic Jefferson Rise Charter vs. St. Amant Centerville vs. Ascension Chrisitan Amite vs. Kentwood Archbishop Hannan vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Houma Christian vs. St. John Riverdale vs. Albany Collegiate B.R. vs. Baker Donaldsonville vs. Sarah Reed Ascension Episcopal vs. West St. John Independence vs. Delhi Thrive Academy vs. Berwick East Iberville vs. Pine Assumption vs. Morgan City Ponchatoula vs. Northshore South Lafourche vs. Lutcher E.D. White vs. Thibodaux St. Paul vs. Hammond Country Day vs. Riverside

