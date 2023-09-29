SMART LIVING: Helping you get your first job

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Only 27% of college grads find a job in their field of study, but there are things to do to increase your chances of landing in your career of choice.

Samantha Schilke, executive director of team strength and the CEO of a coaching and peer forum group, said the odds are in your favor.

“Great people are hard to find, and almost all of my member companies are looking for them right now, Schilke said”

Schilke’s first piece of advice is to look for a company and not a job that you want to be involved with.

“Start on the ground floor and really work your way up. Using some really strong work ethic in the beginning can help get you a seat at the table,” Schilke added.

Also, don’t dismiss internships. Schilke said that internships are a great way to get your foot in the door.

Meanwhile, don’t let your experience, or lack of it, stop you.

“I think people are really looking for candidates who fit culture, especially if you’re coming into the market without a lot of experience. Pursue different opportunities, see what fits, and be willing to test things out,” Schilke explained.

Although tempting, Schilke also cautions against putting too much pressure on the first job.

“I think the first job will teach you a lot about yourself and about what you’re capable of and about what works really well with your strengths and opportunities for growth,” Schilke said.

