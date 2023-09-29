Seminar in Baton Rouge to encourage property ownership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new list of adjudicated properties piles up every month in Baton Rouge when properties with outstanding tax bills are sold to the city.

Council member Darryl Hurst is hosting a seminar explaining how you can invest in those properties through adjudication and tax sales.

“A lot of times we see properties worth tens of thousands of dollars sold for $500. So, for that person who wants to become a young investor, here is a great opportunity to do so,” Hurst said.

Hurst said it is a chance for future investors to answer all their questions by several departments involved with that process.

