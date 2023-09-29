Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Public invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

The public is invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Friday, September 29.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Friday, September 29.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. You must be 21 or older to attend the event.

BREC officials said Brew at the Zoo will offer an evening of food, beer, music, and more. The public will get to sample dozens of craft beers while munching on pub favorites.

General admission tickets are $60, while VIP tickets are $125.

For more information about the event or to purchase a ticket ahead of time, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Carolyn Kuehn
EBRSO: Missing woman with dementia found

Latest News

Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30
Live After Five free outdoor concert series
Free music returned to downtown Baton Rouge with Live After 5
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hi Nabor located at 5383 Jones Creek...
Fall food drive happening in Baton Rouge
Donations collected during the Fall Food Drive will help the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Fall Food Drive collecting donations for food bank