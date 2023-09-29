Public invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo on Friday, September 29.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. You must be 21 or older to attend the event.

BREC officials said Brew at the Zoo will offer an evening of food, beer, music, and more. The public will get to sample dozens of craft beers while munching on pub favorites.

General admission tickets are $60, while VIP tickets are $125.

For more information about the event or to purchase a ticket ahead of time, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.