Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New task force on high-speed police pursuits holds their first meeting

New task force on high-speed police pursuits holds their first meeting
New task force on high-speed police pursuits holds their first meeting(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an introductory meeting with more scheduled to happen before the regular session begins. The goal is to come up with better solutions to these chases that spare innocent lives.

“I should be walking my daughter across the field to be a homecoming member tonight...but instead I’m here today,” said Erin Martin, whose daughter Maggie was killed in a car crash during a police chase back in January.

The parents of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 15-year-old Caroline Gill were at the center of the meeting. The holes left in their hearts have left them determined to make sure no other parent feels their pain.

RELATED
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Trial date set for former Addis police officer involved in deadly crash during pursuit
Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash

“I am 100% pro-law enforcement, I am not anti-police, I don’t want to handcuff any law enforcement from doing the job that we expect them to do...I do expect them to be held accountable,” said Jason Gill, whose daughter Caroline was also killed as a result of the same police chase as Maggie.

This new task force, formed by Republican Senator Caleb Kleinpeter from Port Allen, aims to develop new strategies to respond to vehicle pursuits while keeping the public safe and informed. And also look at what should require a police chase in the future.

“I think we have a systematic problem with how these police chases are handled. I just think that there’s no oversight,” said Maggie’s father Randall Dunn.

Through their talks it was noted that each police department goes about reporting these types of high-speed pursuits and a more efficient, consistent way is needed for all departments to follow moving forward.

“There’s different reporting systems and then some of them are not reported, so we don’t know what the true crashes are out there. Training is a big thing for everybody. Everybody in the room is a big supporter of law enforcement and we don’t want to tie law enforcement’s hands...but it seems like the training is the big part that’s on everybody’s minds,” said Sen. Kleinpeter.

Several ideas were laid out as potential solutions, such as funding for an app that would alert your phone and let you know if you are near a police unit that’s involved in a chase.

“Kind of like an amber alert if you’re in the vicinity using GI’s, it will go to your phone or radio to where it will alert you that there’s a high-speed pursuit, more supervision. So, there’s a lot of things we’re gonna talk about and are gonna discuss,” Sen. Kleinpeter added.

The task force plans to hold several more of these meetings to get all statistics together and figure in how much it would cost to implement some of these measures. Once they’ve done so, Senator Kleinpeter says he will draft up a bill to bring before the legislature in the upcoming regular session.

Their next meeting will likely occur within five to six weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say

Latest News

Fall food drive
WAFB Fall Food Drive helping families facing food insecurity
Police Lights
New Roads police to give update on murder investigation
SMART LIVING: Helping you get your first job
WAFB and Essential Credit Union will be collecting donations to restock food bank shelves at...
WAFB Fall Food Drive Noon
Three people were killed and another person was injured during a crash Friday morning,...
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say