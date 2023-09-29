New task force on high-speed police pursuits holds their first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was an introductory meeting with more scheduled to happen before the regular session begins. The goal is to come up with better solutions to these chases that spare innocent lives.

“I should be walking my daughter across the field to be a homecoming member tonight...but instead I’m here today,” said Erin Martin, whose daughter Maggie was killed in a car crash during a police chase back in January.

The parents of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 15-year-old Caroline Gill were at the center of the meeting. The holes left in their hearts have left them determined to make sure no other parent feels their pain.

“I am 100% pro-law enforcement, I am not anti-police, I don’t want to handcuff any law enforcement from doing the job that we expect them to do...I do expect them to be held accountable,” said Jason Gill, whose daughter Caroline was also killed as a result of the same police chase as Maggie.

This new task force, formed by Republican Senator Caleb Kleinpeter from Port Allen, aims to develop new strategies to respond to vehicle pursuits while keeping the public safe and informed. And also look at what should require a police chase in the future.

“I think we have a systematic problem with how these police chases are handled. I just think that there’s no oversight,” said Maggie’s father Randall Dunn.

Through their talks it was noted that each police department goes about reporting these types of high-speed pursuits and a more efficient, consistent way is needed for all departments to follow moving forward.

“There’s different reporting systems and then some of them are not reported, so we don’t know what the true crashes are out there. Training is a big thing for everybody. Everybody in the room is a big supporter of law enforcement and we don’t want to tie law enforcement’s hands...but it seems like the training is the big part that’s on everybody’s minds,” said Sen. Kleinpeter.

Several ideas were laid out as potential solutions, such as funding for an app that would alert your phone and let you know if you are near a police unit that’s involved in a chase.

“Kind of like an amber alert if you’re in the vicinity using GI’s, it will go to your phone or radio to where it will alert you that there’s a high-speed pursuit, more supervision. So, there’s a lot of things we’re gonna talk about and are gonna discuss,” Sen. Kleinpeter added.

The task force plans to hold several more of these meetings to get all statistics together and figure in how much it would cost to implement some of these measures. Once they’ve done so, Senator Kleinpeter says he will draft up a bill to bring before the legislature in the upcoming regular session.

Their next meeting will likely occur within five to six weeks.

