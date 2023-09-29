Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Roads police to give update on murder investigation

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department will give an update on their investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Shanique Smith during a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.

It will begin at 3 p.m.

Smith died after being shot in a yard on Olinde Street on the night of Monday, August 14.

A woman, identified as Marian “Mae” Williams, 27, surrendered to authorities on August 22 as a “person of interest” in the killing.

RELATED LINKS
Woman shot, killed in New Roads
‘Person of interest’ in New Roads killing surrenders to police

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Carolyn Kuehn
EBRSO: Missing woman with dementia found

Latest News

BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue into next week
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
A mother is furious after she says her 9-year-old daughter was molested while in the state’s...
I-TEAM: Mom blows the whistle after daughter molested in foster care system