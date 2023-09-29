New Roads police to give update on murder investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Roads Police Department will give an update on their investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Shanique Smith during a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.

It will begin at 3 p.m.

Smith died after being shot in a yard on Olinde Street on the night of Monday, August 14.

A woman, identified as Marian “Mae” Williams, 27, surrendered to authorities on August 22 as a “person of interest” in the killing.

