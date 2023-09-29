Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Free music returned to downtown Baton Rouge with Live After 5

Live After Five free outdoor concert series
Live After Five free outdoor concert series(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Live After 5 concert series will once again welcome people for a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, September 29.

The Shaun Ward Experience is expected to take the stage in Rhorer Plaza between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials describe the musician as a violinist who blends modern crowd favorites with the smooth sounds of his strings, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

WAFB’s own Elizabeth Vowell will host the concert on Friday, September 29.

Below is a complete list of future Live After Five concerts in downtown Baton Rouge:

  • Friday, October 13: D.K. Harrell (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • Friday, October 20: New Breed Brass Band (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • Friday, October 27: After 8 (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 released after surrendering
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Carolyn Kuehn
EBRSO: Missing woman with dementia found

Latest News

Public invited to enjoy Brew at the Zoo at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hi Nabor located at 5383 Jones Creek...
Fall food drive happening in Baton Rouge
Donations collected during the Fall Food Drive will help the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Fall Food Drive collecting donations for food bank