Free music returned to downtown Baton Rouge with Live After 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Live After 5 concert series will once again welcome people for a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, September 29.

The Shaun Ward Experience is expected to take the stage in Rhorer Plaza between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Officials describe the musician as a violinist who blends modern crowd favorites with the smooth sounds of his strings, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

WAFB’s own Elizabeth Vowell will host the concert on Friday, September 29.

Below is a complete list of future Live After Five concerts in downtown Baton Rouge:

Friday, October 13: D.K. Harrell (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Friday, October 20: New Breed Brass Band (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

Friday, October 27: After 8 (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

