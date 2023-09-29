Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck

The quarterback of the 2003 team was Matt Mauck, who threw 28 touchdowns that season, an LSU record at the time.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, it will soon be 20 years since LSU football won the 2003 national championship.

The quarterback of that team was Matt Mauck, who threw 28 touchdowns that season, an LSU record at the time.

Mauck stopped by to reflect on that season and also give his thoughts on the current LSU Tigers, quarterback Jayden Daniels, the NIL/transfer portal controversy and much more.

