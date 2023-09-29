JACQUES TALK: Matt Mauck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, it will soon be 20 years since LSU football won the 2003 national championship.

The quarterback of that team was Matt Mauck, who threw 28 touchdowns that season, an LSU record at the time.

Mauck stopped by to reflect on that season and also give his thoughts on the current LSU Tigers, quarterback Jayden Daniels, the NIL/transfer portal controversy and much more.

