Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting for the upcoming gubernatorial primary election begins Saturday, Sept. 30.

Registered voters can cast their ballots early for the Oct. 14th election by visiting one of their parish’s early voting locations from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily Saturday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 7, excluding Sunday, Oct. 1.

Parishes Early voting locations ASCENSION PARISH GOVERNMENTAL ANNEX

828 S IRMA BLVD RM #205

GONZALES, LA 70737-3631

225-621-5780

COURTHOUSE WEST

300 HOUMAS ST STE B

DONALDSONVILLE, LA 70346

225-473-7906

* OAK GROVE COMMUNITY CENTER

37433 HWY 42

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA 70769

225-621-5780 ASSUMPTION PARISH COURTHOUSE

4809 HIGHWAY 1

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA 70390-0578

985-369-7347 EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH MOTOR VEHICLE BLDG

2250 MAIN ST

BAKER, LA 70714-2529

225-389-5206

FIRE STATION BLDG

11010 COURSEY BLVD

BATON ROUGE, LA 70816

225-389-7682

* LOUISIANA STATE ARCHIVES BLDG

3851 ESSEN LANE

BATON ROUGE, LA 70809

* CENTRAL BRANCH LIBRARY

11260 JOOR RD

BATON ROUGE, LA 70818

* BATON ROUGE CITY HALL

222 ST LOUIS ST, ROOM 607

BATON ROUGE, LA 70802

225-389-3940 EAST FELICIANA PARISH 11048 BANK ST.

CLINTON, LA 70722

225-683-3105 IBERVILLE PARISH IBERVILLE PARISH COURTHOUSE-

REGISTRAR OF VOTERS

58050 MERIAM ST. - ROOM 209

PLAQUEMINE, LA 70764-2717

225-687-5201 LIVINGSTON PARISH 20400 GOVERNMENT BLVD.

LIVINGSTON, LA 70754

225-686-3054

* DENHAM SPRINGS/WALKER BRANCH

LIBRARY

8101 U.S. HWY 190

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA 70726 POINTE COUPEE PARISH 1919 HOSPITAL RD SUITE 1

NEW ROADS, LA 70760

225-638-5537 ST. HELENA PARISH CARTER JUSTICE BUILDING

23 S. MAIN ST SUITE A

GREENSBURG, LA 70441

225-222-4440 ST. JAMES PARISH ST JAMES PARISH COURTHOUSE

5800 LA 44, SECOND FLOOR

CONVENT, LA 70723-0106

225-562-2445

ST JAMES PARISH COURTHOUSE ANNEX

2631 LA 20

VACHERIE, LA 70090

225-562-2403

* LUTCHER MACHINE WAREHOUSE

1611 LUTCHER AVE

LUTCHER, LA 70071

225-562-2445 ST. MARY PARISH ST MARY PARISH COURTHOUSE

500 MAIN ST., STE. 301

FRANKLIN, LA 70538-6144

337-828-4100

ST MARY PARISH ANNEX BUILDING

301 THIRD ST

MORGAN CITY, LA 70380

985-384-8638

* ST. MARY PARISH COURTHOUSE

500 MAIN STREET 301

FRANKLIN, LA 70538 TANGIPAHOA PARISH TANGIPAHOA PARISH COURTHOUSE

110 N. 1ST ST

AMITE, LA 70422-2599

985-748-3215

TANGIPAHOA SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SUBSTATION

15475 CLUB DELUXE RD

HAMMOND, LA 70403

985-748-3215 WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH COURTHOUSE ANNEX BUILDING

883 7TH STREET SUITE A

PORT ALLEN, LA 70767-0031

225-336-2421

* 158 E ST FRANCIS ST

BRUSLY, LA 70719

225-336-2421 WEST FELICIANA PARISH 5932 COMMERCE ST - GOVNMNTL COMPLEX

ST FRANCISVILLE, LA 70775

225-635-6161

*May be open limited dates

The complete list of early voting locations in parishes across the state can be found here. Voters should bring a valid photo ID with them to the polls.

Voters can use the free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations and Election Day voting sites, as well as to view their sample ballot. More information is available on the Secretary of State’s website.

