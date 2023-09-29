3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were killed and another person was injured during a crash Friday morning, September 29, according to officials.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Hooper Road near Mickens Road in Baton Rouge.

No details have been released about the identities of the people who died.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

