WAFB, Essential Credit Union to host ‘Fall Food Drive’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB and Essential Credit Union will be collecting donations to restock food bank shelves at the annual Fall Food Drive on Friday, Sept. 29.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Hi Nabor located at 5383 Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge.

Donations collected during the food drive will help the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank provide services across 11 different parishes.

