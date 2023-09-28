Tour state-of-the-art science labs during ‘A Taste of Pennington Biomedical’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation is officially kicking off its Annual Fund for Excellence on Thursday, Sept. 28.

To celebrate the beginning of the annual fund campaign, the foundation is hosting “A Taste of Pennigton Biomedical,” which is an event that offers an “inside look” at what makes the Pennington Biomedical Research Center unique, according to organizers.

It’s happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside the John and Virginia Nola Atrium. The address is 6400 Perkins Road.

During the event, donors can tour some of Pennington Biomedical’s state-of-the-art labs and meet some of its world-renowned scientists, all while sampling specialty wines from Napa Valley-based Frias Family Vineyard and Sonoma Valley-based Lombardi Wines.

If you make a donation you can also enjoy offerings from local brewery Agile Brewing and a menu inspired by recipes from our Metabolic Kitchen, expertly curated by Executive Chef Jeremy Coco. Vintners Tony Lombardi and Manny Frias, along with Brewmaster Keith Primeaux, will personally manage the pouring.

“This year’s fundraising goal for the Annual Fund is $650,000. We are looking forward to hosting a very special group of individuals who are committed to getting us off to a great start by making sure that by the end of the evening, we have raised $50,000 toward that ultimate goal,” said Pennington Biomedical President and CEO Rebecca Schutte.

“Donors and friends of Pennington Biomedical get to support the great research taking place here every day,” said Pennington Biomedical Executive Director Dr. John Kirwan. “This event lets people ‘peek behind the curtain’ so to speak and get a first-hand look inside our laboratories and interact with our world-renowned researchers, all while enjoying some great wines and a great social event.”

