Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ten juveniles graduating from program aiming to help people convicted of non-violent, first offenses

The program teaches self-awareness and talks about how everything begins at home, education as a way up and out, encountering law enforcement, and more.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime is an issue that leaders are actively working to address, and local officials are turning to nonprofits to try and sort through some of the main issues. This comes as officials say jails are crowded and incarceration is not effective as a deterrent.

District Attorney Hillar Moore turned to the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to see how they can change youth behavior and keep them out of the system.

The solution they have come up with is creating a program called “Not From This House.”

It was initiated and designed to directly change the youth behavior and attitudes of those who have been convicted of non-violent, first offenses. It is based on the concept of “second chances for first-time youth offenders.”

Leaders said a criminal record hinders opportunities for jobs, school/higher education enrollment and scholarships, difficulties in obtaining or retaining a driver’s license, and many other things.

The twelve-week programming requires participation by both a youth offender and a parent/guardian. All attendance and assignment requirements must be met. The program teaches self-awareness and talks about how everything begins at home, education as a way up and out, encountering law enforcement, and understanding one’s rights and responsibilities.

“Wrap-around services” including counseling and tutoring are part of the training.

There is a milestone event happening Thursday for the juvenile justice system in Baton Rouge. Ten students will be a part of an inaugural graduation class. Two of them will read their letters to the judges with families in attendance. Two juvenile judges will also make remarks.

It’s happening at the 19th Judicial Court Building on the 11th floor. The address is 300 North Blvd.

To sign up, you can call (225) 355-9444 or visit www.100blackmenmetrobr.org.

The solution they have come up with is creating a program called “Not From This House.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify three people accused...
Police attempt to ID three people accused of theft
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
EBR School Board expected to discuss temporary district 8 representative during meeting
The debate will begin at 7 p.m.
Gubernatorial debate to air on LPB Thursday night