Summer-like heat, worsening drought into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday delivered a record-setting high of 97 degrees in Baton Rouge, but we’re hopeful that increased cloud cover today should prevent another record. Highs should top out in the low 90s for most and while a little more cloud cover is anticipated, the majority of us stay dry. The best chances for a stray shower will be closer to the coast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

High pressure will build in from the west, resulting in a warm (hot) and dry pattern into the weekend. We’ll also see some drier, less humid air filtering in from the north, which will make for some decent nights and morning starts. But afternoon highs will run well above normal, generally topping out in the mid 90s. No weather issues are expected for Live After Five, high school football, or any other outdoor plans you may have this weekend.

Extended Outlook

Fall weather will continue to evade our local area as highs remain in the 90s through next week. Morning temperatures will trend slightly cooler, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s. A largely rain-free forecast is posted through the end of next week, meaning our drought will likely worsen.

In fact, the Weather Prediction Center 7-day outlook shows the only rain in our area confined to the coast.

Tropical Update

We continue to track Tropical Storm Philippe and an area of disturbed weather just to its east. The forecast for both is complicated by their possible interaction. For now, the National Hurricane Center forecast has Philippe slowly weakening while moving westward and the nearby disturbance is given a 90% chance of development.

However, uncertainty is much higher than normal on both of these systems, so we’ll continue to monitor their progress. But there are currently no tropical threats for the Gulf Coast.

