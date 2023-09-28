Severe drought affecting sugarcane harvests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is the number one state in producing sugarcane, but this year’s numbers will be down due to the lack of rain we’ve had.

Travis Medine has been a sugarcane farmer since 2003. Just like every year, he’s starting to harvest his crop at the beginning of fall.

“It’s always exciting to start grinding but at the same time when you start in these kind of conditions maybe not quite as exciting,” said Medine.

The conditions are extreme drought.

“This is as dry as it could be,” said Medine.

Medine said sugarcane stalks should be around seven feet tall, but, due to the lack of rain this year, his stalks are only five.

Medine has around 3,000 acres of sugarcane crop at his farm in Port Allen. They harvest around 900 tons of sugarcane a day. With the drought he’s seen this season, he’s expecting to harvest 20-30% less than that. But Medine isn’t the only sugarcane farmer in the state harvesting less.

“Our cane yield, our bio masses, is going to be lower. it’s a tough crop and we’ll make plenty of sugar in Louisiana just won’t make as much as last year,” said Kenneth Gravois.

Kenneth Gravois is a statewide sugarcane specialist. He works with farmers like Medine and the mills to monitor harvesting season. Even though Louisiana is producing less this year, we won’t see much of a difference.

“Some states are going to have good years, some states are going to be affected by the weather and have a little bit lower production but across the whole for the U.S. we’ll have sugar on the shelves,” said Gravois.

Medine said one saving grace is the price.

“This year we have a good price and so the price will help make up for some of those losses but at the same time it’s not going to rectify the entire situation,” said Medine.”It could always be worse. We know how to deal with it. We know how to budget for these kind of tings. We’re going to be okay.”

Medine will continue to harvest from now until the end of the year. After harvest is when Gravois will have a better understanding of the situation and how much we’ll be impacted at the grocery store.

