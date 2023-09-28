Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police attempt to ID three people accused of theft

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify three people accused of theft.

Investigators believe the trio is connected with a theft and excess device fraud investigation in excess of $2,700.00.

If you have any information that can help police about the identity of these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify three people accused...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify three people accused of theft.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

District Attorney Hillar Moore turned to the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge to...
Ten juveniles graduating from program aiming to help people convicted of non-violent, first offenses
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
EBR School Board expected to discuss temporary district 8 representative during meeting
The debate will begin at 7 p.m.
Gubernatorial debate to air on LPB Thursday night