Police attempt to ID three people accused of theft
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify three people accused of theft.
Investigators believe the trio is connected with a theft and excess device fraud investigation in excess of $2,700.00.
If you have any information that can help police about the identity of these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).
