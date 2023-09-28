Facebook
New initiative to improve pedestrian safety in Zachary

Pedestrian safety
Pedestrian safety(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Changes are coming to highway 64 in Zachary as officials plan to install a new sidewalk and crosswalk with traffic signals.

“We’re going to have crossings that’s on flashing lights so people can get across the roadway safely,” Raiford said.

The partnership between the City of Zachary and East Baton Rouge Parish MoveBR Transportation and Infrastructure Improvements Program is to make the area more accessible for all people.

Beside the flashing stops, lights, and crosswalk, there is also talk of a new sidewalk on the north end of Mt. Pleasant Rd. and an installation of ADA ramps.

Officials expect this project to be under construction by the 2nd quarter of next year.

