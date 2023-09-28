Missing woman with dementia last seen in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with dementia.

According to a spokeswoman with EBRSO, 74-year-old Carolyn Kuehn was last seen at an assisted living facility on Jefferson Highway.

Detectives learned Kuehn was last seen exiting a back door of the facility wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts, and flip-flops.

She is described as weighing 135 lbs. and is about 5′5″.

Law enforcement said the woman has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

EBRSO confirmed the facility and immediate surrounding area have been checked, and Carolyn does not have a cell phone or any life alert device.

Louisiana State Police has been notified for a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.

