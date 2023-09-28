Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mango Salsa Chicken

Mango Salsa Chicken
Mango Salsa Chicken(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Easy, healthy and flavorful with just a few simple ingredients, this Mango Salsa Chicken will be your go-to dish for those busy nights!

The salsa itself is irresistibly sweet and spicy, and outrageously delicious. You may also substitute with store-bought salsa for a completely hassle-free meal.

Ingredients for Mango Salsa:

  • 1 mango, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup peeled and diced cucumber
  • ½ cup diced red bell peppers
  • 1 tbsp minced jalapeño
  • ⅓ cup diced red onions
  • ⅓ cup chopped cilantro leaves
  • 1 tbsp lime juice

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Ingredients for Chicken:

  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • Mango Salsa (see above)
  • 2 tbsps olive oil
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 cup long-grain white rice
  • 1½ cups water

Method:

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients for salsa, mixing well. Season to taste with salt and pepper then set aside. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.

Season chicken with salt and pepper then add to hot skillet. Sear until browned well on both sides, 2–3 minutes per side.

Remove chicken and transfer to a plate. Add rice to skillet then cover with water and 1 cup salsa. Stir mixture and bring to a boil.

Arrange chicken on top of rice, reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook until chicken and rice are cooked through, 17–20 minutes.

When ready to serve, place rice in center of a plate, top with chicken mixture and garnish with additional salsa.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Key Lime Pie (Sept. 26, 2023)
Key Lime Pie
Key limes, also known as bartender or Mexican limes, are much smaller than the more common...
Stirrin' It Up: Key Lime Pie (Sept. 26, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Gumbo Z’Herbes (Sept. 21, 2023).
Gumbo Z’Herbes
Stirrin' It Up: Oysters Rockefeller Soup (Sept. 19, 2023)
Oysters Rockefeller Soup