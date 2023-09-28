Facebook
Katt Williams to perform in Baton Rouge during ‘Dark Matter Tour’

Doors open at 7 p.m.(Raising Cane's River Center)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams will be in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 29 to perform live as a part of his “Dark Matter Tour.”

Williams will be joined by five other performers and entertainers at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. Pretty Ricki, Mark Curry, MC Red Grant, Tommy Davidson, and Tacarra Williams are also scheduled to hit the stage.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m.

The River Center has a clear bag policy in place and is a cashless venue.

Ticket prices start at $59.

