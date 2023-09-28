I-TEAM: Mayor comments on explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman to call second hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second meeting on the widening investigation into the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Brave Cave is being called by Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn.

Dunn told the WAFB I-TEAM that he hoped to add the hearing to the council’s agenda for its next meeting in two weeks.

At the first meeting Wednesday night police chief Murphy Paul angrily addressed council members who he says have blocked efforts to reform the department.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome addressed the chief’s comments for the first time in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“The outpouring of passion during last night’s council meeting underscores the desire and necessity within our community and its leadership to move Baton Rouge towards a brighter future, firmly rooted in the best interests of our citizens. As we confront these challenges, it is important that we hold to our core values of civility and decorum. The manner in which we conduct ourselves in these interactions not only serves as a testament to our individual integrity but also sculpts the very essence of the Baton Rouge community,” said Broome.

The mayor’s spokesman added, “if you have observed the mayor over her career, you’ll know that decorum is very important to her.”

A frustrated chief Paul addressed the council Wednesday night after councilmembers asked him to recuse himself from the department’s investigations into the secretive interrogation site known as the Brave Cave. He said the council had taken actions that limited his ability to uphold the discipline decisions that he handed down to his officers.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine were under investigation. Then there’s an appeal, and what do you all do? You strip my funding,” said Paul. “Ya’ll sit here trying to deal off these people’s emotions, and some of y’all the problem, Jenn Racca. You sit here, and defund the police departments from a legal standpoint, and then come here because I don’t have legal representation and I have to play lawyer to fight these bad actors.”

He went on to accuse councilmembers of holding backroom meetings in an effort to have him removed from his role. Councilmembers Jen Racca and Aaron Moak, who the chief named specifically, both denied any involvement in a scheme to get the chief fired.

The chief also made claims that members of the Municipal Civil Service Board - the board where his disciplinary decisions can be upheld or overturned - were “in the pocket” of the Baton Rouge Union of Police. Board chairman Brandon Williams said he was unaware of the chief’s claims and could not provide comment.

The union released a statement addressing the chief’s claims which you can read here.

