I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three East Baton Rouge metro councilmembers have called for the immediate resignation of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul following an emotional outburst from the Chief during Wednesday night’s council meeting.

During that meeting, members were discussing the infamous “brave cave” and accusations of abuse at the hands of some officers inside the facility which have been detailed by numerous WAFB I-Team reports.

In response to some council member comments, Chief Paul gave an impassioned speech the seemed to show his frustration, calling out some council members by name.

Councilwoman Amoroso published a letter Thursday evening calling for the chief to step down and lambasting him for an outburst in which he accused councilmembers of meeting privately to have him fired.

“I was thoroughly appalled by the conduct and lack of decorum displayed by Chief Murphy Paul at the Metro Council hearing this Wednesday evening. The Chief leveled one baseless accusation after another - some completely nonsensical - against multiple sitting Metro Council members in a public forum with no corroboration whatsoever. This is unacceptable. Chief Paul’s behavior was wholly unprofessional, and he should resign from the Office of Chief of The Baton Rouge Police Department immediately. His actions Wednesday night disgraced the uniform and call into question his ability to lead. Indeed, if any BRPD officers ever displayed that kind of behavior in a public forum, they would likely be brought up on charges, placed on leave, or any number of disciplinary actions. Chief Paul’s lashing out with hearsay and insinuation is not the hallmark of a respected public official. For the sake of this department and the sake of this community, I urge him to resign today so BRPD can move forward.”

Aaron Moak and Jennifer Racca released a joint statement to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office Thursday evening also calling for the chief to resign immediately.

We were appalled by the conduct and total disregard for decorum displayed by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul at the Metropolitan Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. His lack of control over his emotions and unprofessional diatribe did not go unnoticed. His words and actions are below the office he holds and a disrespect to the brave men and women of our police department. In particular, his verbal attack directed at us personally was completely absurd and crossed a number of ethical and professional lines. Based on the Baton Rouge Police Department’s own code of conduct, and the fact that the you asked Chief Murphy Paul to stand down and he did not, shows a disregard for the respect of our office as Council Members and your position as Mayor-President. As a result of his actions, we ask for the immediate resignation or termination of Murphy Paul as Chief of Police of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At the same time, a second meeting on the widening investigation into the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Brave Cave is being called by Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn.

Dunn told the WAFB I-TEAM that he hoped to add the hearing to the council’s agenda for its next meeting in two weeks.

At the first meeting Wednesday night police chief Murphy Paul angrily addressed council members who he says have blocked efforts to reform the department.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome addressed the chief’s comments for the first time in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“The outpouring of passion during last night’s council meeting underscores the desire and necessity within our community and its leadership to move Baton Rouge towards a brighter future, firmly rooted in the best interests of our citizens. As we confront these challenges, it is important that we hold to our core values of civility and decorum. The manner in which we conduct ourselves in these interactions not only serves as a testament to our individual integrity but also sculpts the very essence of the Baton Rouge community,” said Broome.

The mayor’s spokesman added, “if you have observed the mayor over her career, you’ll know that decorum is very important to her.”

A frustrated chief Paul addressed the council Wednesday night after councilmembers asked him to recuse himself from the department’s investigations into the secretive interrogation site known as the Brave Cave. He said the council had taken actions that limited his ability to uphold the discipline decisions that he handed down to his officers.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine were under investigation. Then there’s an appeal, and what do you all do? You strip my funding,” said Paul. “Ya’ll sit here trying to deal off these people’s emotions, and some of y’all the problem, Jenn Racca. You sit here, and defund the police departments from a legal standpoint, and then come here because I don’t have legal representation and I have to play lawyer to fight these bad actors.”

He went on to accuse councilmembers of holding backroom meetings in an effort to have him removed from his role. Racca and Moak, who the chief named specifically, both denied any involvement in a scheme to get the chief fired.

The chief also made claims that members of the Municipal Civil Service Board - the board where his disciplinary decisions can be upheld or overturned - were “in the pocket” of the Baton Rouge Union of Police. Board chairman Brandon Williams said he was unaware of the chief’s claims and could not provide comment.

The union released a statement addressing the chief’s claims which you can read here.

