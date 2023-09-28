Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested

Arrest warrants have been issued for four officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, sources familiar with the situation have told the WAFB I-TEAM.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arrest warrants have been issued for four officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, sources familiar with the situation have told the WAFB I-TEAM.

Sources say the arrests stem from an incident several years ago where a man was beaten while in the custody of Baton Rouge police officers. Body camera footage that captured portions of that beating was later illegally destroyed, one source said.

Our sources say three of the officers are expected to turn themselves in as early as this afternoon. The fourth officer is currently out of town and might not be arrested until next week, one source said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the arrests.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB, Essential Credit Union to host ‘Fall Food Drive’
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Carolyn Kuehn
Missing woman with dementia last seen in Baton Rouge area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue into next week