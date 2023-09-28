I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arrest warrants have been issued for four officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, sources familiar with the situation have told the WAFB I-TEAM.

Sources say the arrests stem from an incident several years ago where a man was beaten while in the custody of Baton Rouge police officers. Body camera footage that captured portions of that beating was later illegally destroyed, one source said.

Our sources say three of the officers are expected to turn themselves in as early as this afternoon. The fourth officer is currently out of town and might not be arrested until next week, one source said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the arrests.

