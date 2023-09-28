EBRSO: Missing woman with dementia found

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman with dementia who went missing from her assisted living facility has been found, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Carolyn Kuehn, 74, has been located.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with dementia.

According to a spokeswoman with EBRSO, 74-year-old Carolyn Kuehn was last seen at an assisted living facility on Jefferson Highway.

Detectives learned Kuehn was last seen exiting a back door of the facility wearing a pink shirt, khaki shorts, and flip-flops.

She is described as weighing 135 lbs. and is about 5′5″.

Law enforcement said the woman has black/gray hair and brown eyes.

EBRSO confirmed the facility and immediate surrounding area have been checked, and Carolyn does not have a cell phone or any life alert device.

Louisiana State Police has been notified for a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.

