Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR School Board appoints interim District 8 member

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
East Baton Rouge Parish School System(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new interim member for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has been picked on Thursday, September 28.

The board chose Emily Chatelain.

Four applicants were in the running for the EBR School Board position to represent District 8.

Emily Chatelain, Steve J. Crump, Virginia Hastings, and Michael Hendrick all applied to take over this position which was vacated earlier this month.

RELATED: ‘Dear all, I quit’: New EBR School Board member abruptly resigns in e-mail to colleagues

Katie Kennison’s resignation comes after many contentious meetings of school bus issues and staffing.

The term was set to expire at the end of 2026. Board members also voted for a special election which has been scheduled for March of 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

Latest News

A mother is furious after she says her 9-year-old daughter was molested while in the state’s...
I-TEAM: Mom blows the whistle after daughter molested in foster care system
Two familiar names will be on East Baton Rouge parish ballots for the Clerk of Court race when...
East Baton Rouge Clerk of court candidates
Baton Rouge Community College is partnering with the tech company IBM to offer a free cyber...
BRCC offers new course to boost cybersecurity careers
Three Baton Rouge police officers are now in custody and the arrest of a fourth BRPD officer is...
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
A mother is furious after she says her 9-year-old daughter was molested while in the state’s...
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing