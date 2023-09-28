EBR School Board appoints interim District 8 member

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new interim member for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has been picked on Thursday, September 28.

The board chose Emily Chatelain.

Four applicants were in the running for the EBR School Board position to represent District 8.

Emily Chatelain, Steve J. Crump, Virginia Hastings, and Michael Hendrick all applied to take over this position which was vacated earlier this month.

Katie Kennison’s resignation comes after many contentious meetings of school bus issues and staffing.

The term was set to expire at the end of 2026. Board members also voted for a special election which has been scheduled for March of 2024.

