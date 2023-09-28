Facebook
EBR residents can get rid of hazardous materials during collection day

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification are eligible to participate.(City of Baton Rouge)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish can get rid of their household hazardous materials soon.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the City-Parish’s Fall 2023 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The semi-annual collection day will be located at LSU’s Touchdown Village Parking Lot, located on South Quad Dr., across from Engineering Lane. Residents should remain in their vehicles while workers collect their materials.

Only East Baton Rouge Parish residents presenting valid identification are eligible to participate. Commercial waste will not be accepted.

For more information, including a complete list of accepted items, click here or contact the City-Parish Department of Environmental Services at (225) 389-4865.

