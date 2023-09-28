Facebook
East Baton Rouge Clerk of court candidates

Two familiar names will be on East Baton Rouge parish ballots for the Clerk of Court race when early voting begins this weekend.
By Alece Courville
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two familiar names will be on East Baton Rouge parish ballots for the Clerk of Court race when early voting begins this weekend.

Vying for the position, incumbent Doug Welborn and Donna Collins-Lewis.

“Giving good public service, give them everything they need and make them leave with a smile,” Welborn added.

After more than three decades in the position, Welborn is eyeing his 9th term. He is the most tenured Clerk of Court in parish history. Welborn public service dates to before he was the Clerk of Court. He was elected to the Metro Council in the 80s.

“The person has to have strong integrity and leadership. I have learned to develop into that,” explained Welborn.

Ex-councilwoman Lewis is looking to unseat Welborn. She says it is time for someone else to take over and do the job.

“I believe the office is in need of new leadership and direction, transparency and accountability,” continued Lewis.

She served 12 years on the Metro Council representing District 6. She is currently a commissioner for the Recreation and Park Commission.

“I know what good government looks like, and I know how it operates,” Lewis said.

Welborn says if the voters decide to keep him in office, they can expect the best the office has to give.

“Bringing the people to public service, bring in technology advancements. We need to be proud of this office,” added Welborn.

As for Lewis, she says if the voters put their trust in her, they can expect the ball to be rolling as soon as she takes the seat.

“In my first 60 days in office, I will put together a team to take a deep dive into all departments. I want to look at putting a satellite office on the Northern part of the parish to expand services,” explained Lewis.

Early voting is Saturday, Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Click here to find voting locations.

