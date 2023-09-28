CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for robbing Dollar General with knife
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General on Wednesday, September 6, officials said.
According to police, a man entered the Dollar General on Government Street, and began stealing items by placing them into a pillowcase.
When employees confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and began to wave it toward them, officials said.
The man fled on foot before police could arrive.
If you have any information call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com.
