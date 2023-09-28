Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for robbing Dollar General with knife

Dollar General suspect
Dollar General suspect(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Dollar General on Wednesday, September 6, officials said.

According to police, a man entered the Dollar General on Government Street, and began stealing items by placing them into a pillowcase.

When employees confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and began to wave it toward them, officials said.

Dollar General suspect
Dollar General suspect(Crime Stoppers)

The man fled on foot before police could arrive.

If you have any information call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: Warrants issued for 4 BRPD officers, 3 in custody
Brave cave
BRPD Chief Paul delivers explosive speech to Metro Council during meeting on Brave Cave investigation
It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB, Essential Credit Union to host ‘Fall Food Drive’
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher