Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Strangulation suspect wanted by sheriff’s office

Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson(Source: Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who allegedly strangled someone.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Jeremy Johnson, 39, is wanted on the charge of domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Officials described Johnson as 5′8″ and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Johnson
Jeremy Johnson(Source: Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit an anonymous tip on their website, or download the anonymous free P3 Tips App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

It’s Hunger Action Month and we’ve been partnering up all month long with the Greater Baton...
WAFB, Essential Credit Union to host ‘Fall Food Drive’
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Carolyn Kuehn
Missing woman with dementia last seen in Baton Rouge area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue into next week
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested