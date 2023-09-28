CRIME STOPPERS: Strangulation suspect wanted by sheriff’s office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive who allegedly strangled someone.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Jeremy Johnson, 39, is wanted on the charge of domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Officials described Johnson as 5′8″ and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Jeremy Johnson (Source: Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit an anonymous tip on their website, or download the anonymous free P3 Tips App.

