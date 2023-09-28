BRPD Chief Paul delivers explosive speech to Metro Council during meeting on Brave Cave investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul delivered an emotional and explosive speech in front of the Metro Council during a meeting that was centered around the recent allegations of alleged misconduct inside the so-called Brave Cave.

“I’m sorry Mayor-President, but I’m going to speak my heart on this one.”

The comments came after members of the council shared their concerns about the investigation.

Councilwoman Jennifer Racca claimed she and other heard about the allegations months before the WAFB I-TEAM made the story public.

Councilman Aaron Moak followed up her comments by asking Chief Paul to recuse himself from the investigation.

Chief Paul went to the mic and expressed his frustration with the council following their comments.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine were under investigation. Then there’s an appeals, and what do you all do? You strip my funding,” said Paul. “Ya’ll sit here trying to deal off these people’s emotions, and some of y’all the problem, Jenn Racca. You sit here, and defund the police departments from a legal standpoint, and then come here because I don’t have legal representation and I have to play lawyer to fight these bad actors.”

Paul went on to accuse parish leadership of having backdoor meetings to try to get him removed as the police chief.

“Where were you Moak when they went to Texas, to the camp, and they called me a n**** because I was trying to bring reform in this police department. Where were you then speaking up for them? Don’t sit here and play like you don’t know about this group of body that tried to force the mayor to sit here and fire me for lies, and say I only discipline white folks. Which is a lie.”

Racca called the comments unacceptable.

“I’m not quite certain still what that tirade was about other than deflecting the current issue at hand,” said Racca.

Racca and Moak denied the chief’s claims that they tried to get him fired, and said his comments had nothing to do with what they were trying to accomplish at the meeting.

“I’ve never asked to have the chief removed at all. I will state that, and I did not ask for him to be removed tonight or suspended. I asked him to pull himself out of the investigation and let the FBI or whoever else they’ve contacted and let them do their job,” said Moak.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks defended the chief and his words.

“It’s easy to call the chief an “angry black man”. What we saw is a buildup of probably five years of the chief having to face a lot of difficulties,” said Banks.

Racca still believes Paul’s comments were out of line.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.