BRCC offers new course to boost cybersecurity careers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is partnering with the tech company IBM to offer a free cyber security course.

The IBM Skills build course helps people understand technical careers.

According to the Dean of STEM at BRCC, Raven Dora Williams, the cyber security industry is facing a critical labor shortage, and they are working to close that gap with a 10-week course.

“We understand now that there is an opportunity for learners to develop technical skills and not have to leave the state,” Williams said.

A growing digital footprint leads to more chances your information can get hacked, and the people certified to protect you from getting hacked remain scarce.

“Many of our students really do not understand that security is a big issue with technology,” said David Sylvester, Computer Science Professor/Program Manager at BRCC.

Students will gain skills in data security protocols, vulnerability assessment tools, system forensics, and more.

“There are often many cyber security breaches that we hear about across all industries so students or learners can learn skills where they can acquire jobs that will allow them to protect an organization’s information,” Williams said.

To register, students must be 18 or older.

CLICK HERE to register.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.