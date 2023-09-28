Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC offers new course to boost cybersecurity careers

Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the...
Individuals must be enrolled in summer classes by Friday, May 21 to take advantage of the scholarship offer.(Baton Rouge Community College/Facebook)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College is partnering with the tech company IBM to offer a free cyber security course.

The IBM Skills build course helps people understand technical careers.

According to the Dean of STEM at BRCC, Raven Dora Williams, the cyber security industry is facing a critical labor shortage, and they are working to close that gap with a 10-week course.

“We understand now that there is an opportunity for learners to develop technical skills and not have to leave the state,” Williams said.

A growing digital footprint leads to more chances your information can get hacked, and the people certified to protect you from getting hacked remain scarce.

“Many of our students really do not understand that security is a big issue with technology,” said David Sylvester, Computer Science Professor/Program Manager at BRCC.

Students will gain skills in data security protocols, vulnerability assessment tools, system forensics, and more.

“There are often many cyber security breaches that we hear about across all industries so students or learners can learn skills where they can acquire jobs that will allow them to protect an organization’s information,” Williams said.

To register, students must be 18 or older.

CLICK HERE to register.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Baton Rouge Police Department
I-TEAM: 4 BRPD Officers to be arrested
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou

Latest News

EBR Clerk of court candidates
East Baton Rouge Clerk of court candidates
BRPD Police Chief Murphy Paul
I-TEAM: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing
Sugarcane drought
Severe drought affecting sugarcane harvests
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 28
Dry conditions and above normal temperatures continue into next week