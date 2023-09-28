Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Beyoncé delights New Orleans fans on Renaissance Tour

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Global superstar Beyoncé graced the stage at Caesar’s Superdome on Wed., Sept. 27 as her Renaissance Tour neared its end.

The highly-anticipated event kicked off around 9:30 p.m. According to those in attendance, it was well worth the wait.

Lines of fans began wrapping around the Superdome as early as 4 p.m.

NOLA Now’s Shan Bailey described the show as a visual masterpiece.

In a departure from the usual high-energy concert openings, Beyoncé began the show with a series of ballads, setting a unique emotional tone that gradually built to a crescendo of high-energy acts towards the end.

One of the standout moments was Beyoncé's “Mute Challenge.” When the artist instructed the crowd to go silent, New Orleans rose to the occasion, impressing Beyoncé herself. Later in the show, she issued a second challenge, demanding the crowd get louder, and once again, the audience responded with enthusiasm.

The performance also paid homage to New Orleans’ rich culture, with elements of ballroom culture and disco integrated into the show. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, made a special appearance, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

As the concert drew to a close, Beyoncé appeared visibly moved by the love and adoration from the crowd. She graciously expressed her appreciation for the warm reception.

New Orleans can look forward to more exhilarating concerts, with Taylor Swift scheduled to perform next year. But for now, Beyoncé's electrifying show remains the talk of the town

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
Troy Lawrence, Sr.
I-TEAM: High-ranking deputy chief on leave; union questions timing
Tierra Pendleton and Eddie Clark III
2 arrested in connection with missing Thibodaux man found dead in bayou
Livingston Parish fire
State Fire Marshal modifies burn ban
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Latest News

Vigil
Families, community to honor 2023 homicide victims during vigil
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Heart of Louisiana: Poetry
Baker family wellness expo to focus on keeping you healthy
The goal of the event is to help the communities change their eating habits by changing their...
SU Ag Center to participate in Community Garden Day
La. Book Festival Wordshops
La. Book Festival announces faculty for 2023 wordshops