Baton Rouge runner in Greece for 153-mile Ultra Marathon

Local distance runner Walker Higgins is in Greece to compete in the Spartathlon.
Local distance runner Walker Higgins is in Greece to compete in the Spartathlon.(Courtesy of Walker Higgins)
By Rick Portier
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local distance runner Walker Higgins is in Greece to compete in the Spartathlon. It’s a 153-mile ultra marathon that traces the route from Athens to Sparti (the Anchoemt city of Sparta) run by Pheidippides in 490 BC before the Battle of Marathon.

Legend has it the Pheidippides did it in less than 2 days. Racers have to complete the course in 36 hours or less.

The race begins at the Acropolis in Athens. Runners have to cross the 3900-foot Santa’s Mountain Pass on Mount Parthenion and ends at the foot of King Leonidas I at the end of Main St in Sparta.

The race begins at 11pm BR time.

His race number is 157, and folks can follow his progress through the race with this link.

