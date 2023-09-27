Facebook
Pile driving on I-10 at City Park Lakes to begin next week

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced crews will start pile driving operations on I-10 over City Park Lakes beginning Thursday, Oct. 5, if the weather permits.

DOTD confirmed the project will allow the contractor to begin construction on the temporary trestle bridge across the lake in preparation for permanent work on the I-10 reconstruction and replacement widening project in Baton Rouge.

Operations will be conducted during daytime hours and traffic is not expected to be impacted during this time. The work will be ongoing through March 2024. Once the widening project is completed, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/I-110 interchange to Acadian Thruway.

For more information about the I-10 project, visit I10br.com.

